Report: Chelsea Pursuing New First-Choice Goalkeeper

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

With the future of their current keepers uncertain, Chelsea are reportedly examining potential options for a new number 1.

Even with the uptick in form for Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy's recent performances for Senegal, Chelsea are still unsure if either is in their long-term plans and have reportedly begun researching potential replacement options for both. 

The club has already begun to work on their long-term succession planning with the summer signing of 18-year-old Gabriel Slonina from the Chicago Fire, but this new development is certain to pertain to a more experienced keeper that can play immediately. 

Gabriel Slonina

Chelsea found themself in a similar position last work cup: their goalkeeper position being surrounded by uncertainty. They were forced to lose Thibaut Courtois in a cut-price deal to Real Madrid and have struggled to replace him since. 

It is a surprise how much things have soured for Edouard Mendy at Chelsea following the Champions League win that now seems like a lifetime ago. A litany of mistakes has led to his dropping in favor of Kepa, who has worked his way back from his own issues in form.

Edouard Mendy

This follows recent reports that Chelsea have made first contact with Porto regarding their highly-rated goalkeeper Diogo Costa. It is unclear yet who the top target will be for Graham Potter but what is clear is that there will be turnover in the Chelsea net. 

