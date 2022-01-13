Report: Chelsea 'Pushing Again and Again' for Emerson Recall With Compensation Price Set

Chelsea are pushing over and over again to recall left-back Emerson Palmieri from his season-long loan spell at Lyon, with €4 million worth in compensation on the table, according to reports.

The Blues currently just have Marcos Alonso at their disposal as their only natural left-back player in the absence of Ben Chilwell, who is out with an ACL injury.

As support for the Spaniard, the likes of Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Malang Sarr have all had to fill in on the left flank to offer support in recent weeks.

IMAGO / Buzzi

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are still pushing over and over again to get Emerson back from his loan spell in Ligue 1 and they are willing to offer €4 million in compensation.

Romano also states that Lyon are still hopeful to keep hold of the Italy international.

The report goes on to state that the reason a deal never materialised between Chelsea and Everton for left-back Lucas Digne is because the Merseyside club were only interested in a permanent move and the west London side already have Chilwell, Alonso and Emerson in their ranks.

IMAGO / PA Images

Recent reports have also suggested that Thomas Tuchel's club are reluctant to spend too much money on a left-back replacement, considering that the solution should present itself once Chilwell is back from injury.

Among their options at wing-back lies Barcelona's Sergiño Dest, who has been linked with a move to west London, although the Catalan giants have set their asking price at €20 million, which may not suit Tuchel's desires.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube