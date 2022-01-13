Report: Chelsea 'Pushing Again and Again' for Emerson Recall With Compensation Price Set
Chelsea are pushing over and over again to recall left-back Emerson Palmieri from his season-long loan spell at Lyon, with €4 million worth in compensation on the table, according to reports.
The Blues currently just have Marcos Alonso at their disposal as their only natural left-back player in the absence of Ben Chilwell, who is out with an ACL injury.
As support for the Spaniard, the likes of Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Malang Sarr have all had to fill in on the left flank to offer support in recent weeks.
As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are still pushing over and over again to get Emerson back from his loan spell in Ligue 1 and they are willing to offer €4 million in compensation.
Romano also states that Lyon are still hopeful to keep hold of the Italy international.
The report goes on to state that the reason a deal never materialised between Chelsea and Everton for left-back Lucas Digne is because the Merseyside club were only interested in a permanent move and the west London side already have Chilwell, Alonso and Emerson in their ranks.
Recent reports have also suggested that Thomas Tuchel's club are reluctant to spend too much money on a left-back replacement, considering that the solution should present itself once Chilwell is back from injury.
Among their options at wing-back lies Barcelona's Sergiño Dest, who has been linked with a move to west London, although the Catalan giants have set their asking price at €20 million, which may not suit Tuchel's desires.
