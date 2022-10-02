Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Pushing And Leading Race For Christopher Nkunku

IMAGO / Picture Point LE

Chelsea are reportedly pushing and leading the race by a long stretch for Christopher Nkunku.

Christopher Nkunku is a player that Chelsea are really really pushing for, and are leading the race for the RB Leipzig forward so far in the transfer window. Chelsea had interest in the player in the summer, and made a move of sorts by organising a medical with the player in August.

RB Leipzig have since signed Benjamin Sesko, who is expected to be the replacement for Nkunku when he does leave the club. His destination is expected to be Chelsea, who are leading the race at the moment.

Nkunku has yet to comment on the rumours as of yet.

Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea are pushingf for Christopher Nkunku.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are pushing and leading the race for Christopher Nkunku, after news broke this week about the club organising a secret medical for the player in August.

The medical was sanctioned by RB Leipzig, who are now negotiating with Chelsea to find a solution for Nkunku. Chelsea could try in January, but will have to pay more than they would pay in the summer.

Christopher Nkunku has already agreed terms with Chelsea.

If Chelsea wait till the summer, the player will be worth £58million due to his release clause, but Leipzig currently value him a lot higher than that. It will be up to Chelsea to try and find a solution in the coming weeks with the German club.

Nkunku has agreed personal terms verbally with Chelsea, and the deal is expected to move fast.

