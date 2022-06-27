Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.COMSubscribe
Search

Report: Chelsea Pushing For Juventus Defender Matthijs de Ligt

With a defensive exodus on the cards, Chelsea are keen to bring in multiple defenders this summer, with Matthijs de Ligt seemingly at the top of the transfer list.

A defensive reshuffling is imminent at Chelsea this summer.  Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are certain to depart, and Cesar Azpilicuelta and Marcos Alonso may follow them out the door as well.  

It seems that Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt is a candidate to replace these departing defenders.  According to reports today by Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea are set to intensify their interest in the Dutchman this summer.  

De Ligt Juventus

Having been heavily linked to Sevilla's Jules Kounde in the past, Kinsella claims that Chelsea are now prioritizing de Ligt over him, a development that occurred after the recent change in ownership.  

Chelsea recognize that their squad is too large and are looking to offload multiple players.  They may look to offer some of these players to Juventus during negotiations, with Timo Werner having already been mentioned as a candidate for this.  

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Despite having played senior football since 2016, de Ligt is still just 22 years old.  Should this transfer come to fruition, Chelsea would have a defender they could build their long-term backline around, which will surely appeal to Thomas Tuchel.  

Read More Chelsea News

News: Inter Milan Agree Loan Deal With Chelsea For Romelu Lukaku - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

News: Chelsea Goalkeeper On Getting Everything He's Ever Dreamed - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

News: Thomas Tuchel Encourages Chelsea To Enter The Running To Sign Robert Lewandowski - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Leading Chase For Juventus' Matthjs De Ligt - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Planning To Fight For Serie A Defender Of The Year - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Richarlison
Transfer News

Report: Tottenham Aim To Secure A Deal For Chelsea Transfer Target Richarlison

By Melissa Edwards9 minutes ago
Skriniar
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea To Press Ahead In Pursuit Of Inter Milan Defender Milan Skriniar

By Stephen Smith24 minutes ago
Nathan Baxter
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Youth Goalkeeper Joins Hull City on Loan-to-Buy Transfer

By Finn Glowacki3 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Formally Approach Manchester City Over a Move For Raheem Sterling

By Finn Glowacki4 hours ago
Andreas Christensen
News

News: Andreas Christensen Says His Final Goodbye to Chelsea Fans Via Social Media

By Finn Glowacki6 hours ago
Petr Cech
News

News: Petr Cech Set To Leave His Role As Technical And Performance Advisor At Chelsea

By Connor Dossi-White9 hours ago
Levi Colwill
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Will Sign Two Defenders This Summer and Assess Levi Colwill

By Finn GlowackiJun 26, 2022
Cesar Azpilicueta Champions League Trophy
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea duo Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta Expect to Be Barcelona Players Next Week

By Finn GlowackiJun 26, 2022