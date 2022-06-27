Report: Chelsea Pushing For Juventus Defender Matthijs de Ligt

With a defensive exodus on the cards, Chelsea are keen to bring in multiple defenders this summer, with Matthijs de Ligt seemingly at the top of the transfer list.

A defensive reshuffling is imminent at Chelsea this summer. Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are certain to depart, and Cesar Azpilicuelta and Marcos Alonso may follow them out the door as well.

It seems that Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt is a candidate to replace these departing defenders. According to reports today by Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea are set to intensify their interest in the Dutchman this summer.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Having been heavily linked to Sevilla's Jules Kounde in the past, Kinsella claims that Chelsea are now prioritizing de Ligt over him, a development that occurred after the recent change in ownership.

Chelsea recognize that their squad is too large and are looking to offload multiple players. They may look to offer some of these players to Juventus during negotiations, with Timo Werner having already been mentioned as a candidate for this.

Despite having played senior football since 2016, de Ligt is still just 22 years old. Should this transfer come to fruition, Chelsea would have a defender they could build their long-term backline around, which will surely appeal to Thomas Tuchel.

Read More Chelsea News

News: Inter Milan Agree Loan Deal With Chelsea For Romelu Lukaku - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

News: Chelsea Goalkeeper On Getting Everything He's Ever Dreamed - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

News: Thomas Tuchel Encourages Chelsea To Enter The Running To Sign Robert Lewandowski - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Leading Chase For Juventus' Matthjs De Ligt - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Planning To Fight For Serie A Defender Of The Year - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More