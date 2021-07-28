Report: Sevilla 'Admire' Zouma as Chelsea Set to Land Kounde - Emerson 'Not an Option'

The Blues are set to land their man at the expense of a player.

Chelsea are pushing for Sevilla star Jules Kounde and Kurt Zouma could be included in the negotiations as Emerson Palmieri isn't an option for the Europa League winners, according to reports.

The news comes after Chelsea made a major breakthrough, agreeing personal terms with the French international.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Kounde is Chelsea's main target as the Blues push for the signing.

Photo by David Niviere/Abaca/Sipa USA

Roman continues to say that Zouma could be included in deal as Sevilla 'appreciate' the defender.

The Blues are also looking to offload Emerson and could offer the defender to the Spanish side, however Romano said that he is 'not an option, as of now'.

Emerson has been linked with a return to Italy, with Napoli the frontrunners for the Euro 2020 winner's signature.

Photo by IPA/Sipa USA

However, the Italian club may not be prepared to offer the fee that Chelsea are demanding so using Emerson as a makeweight for Kounde could make sense.

Zouma, on the other hand, has attracted interest from several clubs including Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Tottenham and AS Roma.

The Blues could command a higher fee for Zouma than Emerson due to his several admirers, however Sevilla are believed to hold more interest in the French defender than Emerson.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

With Thomas Tuchel set to land his man in Kounde, Zouma is likely to leave to make way for his French collegue.

This will come as a dissapointment to several clubs who thought they had a chance of landing the defender this summer.

It remains to be seen as to what the fee for the Sevilla star will be as he swaps Spain for Stamford Bridge this summer.

