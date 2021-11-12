Report: Chelsea Handed Franck Kessie Boost Amid PSG Interest

Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Report: Chelsea Put On Alert After Franck Kessie Decision

    Chelsea have been put on alert as AC Milan's Franck Kessie is seeking a move to the Premier League or Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports in Italy.

    The Blues have been linked to the midfielder previously but opted to bring in Saul Niguez on loan instead.

    As per La Gazzetta dello Sport via Get Italian Football News, Kessie is looking to move to the Premier League.

    It had previously been reported that Chelsea were attempting to bring the powerhouse to Stamford Bridge next summer as his contract expires at the end of the season.

    Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in Kessie, who is yet to reach a contract agreement and it has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport that Kessie would be open to a move to England or France.

    The Ivorian adds something completely different to the Blues midfield but Thomas Tuchel currently has a wealth of options available in the centre of the park with Ruben Loftus-Cheek impressing when given his chance.

    It remains to be seen if Chelsea will make a move for the midfielder, with Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour set to return from loan spells next season.

    However, a deal could be too good to miss out on as he is available on a free.

