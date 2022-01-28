Report: Chelsea Put on Alert Over Liverpool's Mohamed Salah as Contract Talks Stall

Chelsea would reportedly be the 'keenest' Premier League club in Liverpool's Mohamed Salah as the Blues are put on alert over his future.

The Egyptian, who previously donned Blue, could be set for a Liverpool departure as contract talks with the Merseyside club have stalled.

And as per Goal, Chelsea would be keenest of the Premier League clubs to pounce on the opportunity to sign Salah.

IMAGO / PA Images

The report states that although it is unlikely that he would risk his Liverpool legacy by joining a Premier League rival, Chelsea would be keenest.

The likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain would 'almost certainly find a way' to sign Salah if the opportunity arose, though.

There is uncertainty surrounding his Liverpool future as Salah is demanding a wage rise at Anfield.

Certain reports have stated that the Egyptian is demanding up to £420,000 a week to remain in Red.

IMAGO / Horstmüller

The former Chelsea man has less than 18 months remaining on his contract and if he does not renew, Liverpool face a dilemma as he could leave on a free transfer in 2023.

Whilst it did not work out for him the first time around at Chelsea, Salah may see that there is unfinished business at Stamford Bridge.

However, Salah felt he had no choice but to leave west London back in 2015.

“When I look back, (I had) bad advice with the situation,” said the 29-year-old.

He added: "It was so tough for me, mentally. I couldn’t handle the pressure I had from the media, coming from outside. I was not playing that much. I felt, ‘No, I need to go'."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube