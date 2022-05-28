Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea 'Quietly Confident' Over Potential Signing of Ousmane Dembele

Chelsea have been described as 'quietly confident' in their race to sign Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele in the upcoming summer months, according to reports.

The Frenchman has long been in discussions with his club over a new contract after initial discussions came to a standstill in January.

Eventually, the 25-year-old decided to stay at the Camp Nou, but with his contract expiring at the end of June, it looks as though Dembele may soon be exiting the club.

imago1010596648h

As per 90min, there is a quiet confidence surrounding Stamford Bridge that Chelsea will be able to see Dembele put pen to paper on a contract with the west London side this summer.

The Frenchman is currently linked with both Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, the German champions are looking likely to push for Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, while PSG received quite a backlash over the contract they offered Kylian Mbappe to stay.

As a result, Chelsea, under new ownership, are looking to take advantage of the uncertainty surrounding all the parties by seeing if they can snatch Dembele off Barcelona's books.

imago1011929215h

The Catalan side, in their poor financial position, may be unlikely to match Dembele's hefty wage demands, meaning his departure could be imminent.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel previously worked with Dembele at Borussia Dortmund before he made the move to La Liga in the 2016/17 season.

The German tactician is said to be a huge admirer of the French striker who played 49 times under Tuchel in that season five years ago.

imago1008114866h (1)
