Report: Chelsea to Raise Alonso Price After Missing Out on Hakimi

The Spaniard is attracting interest with Chelsea set to raise their asking price.

Chelsea have raised their asking price for Marcos Alonso after missing out on signing Inter Milan's Achraf Hakimi according to reports in Italy.

Hakimi chose to move to Paris Saint-Germain despite interest from the Blues, who were willing to offer Alonso as part of the deal.

According to Carriere dello Sport, via Sempre Inter, after the attempt to include Alonso in a deal for Hakimi fell through, Chelsea will ask the Milan club for more money than they previously valued Alonso at.

Chelsea will not let Marcos Alonso go for cheap after missing out on Achraf Hakimi Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

It was believed that Alonso had been in talks with Inter over a potential transfer to Milan but with the Hakimi transfer falling through, Chelsea will ask for move than the €20 million that the defender was valued at.

It has been reported that Inter Milan are still looking to sign Alonso, despite Hakimi's move to PSG.

Sempre Inter continue to explain that the London club were prepared to offer €50 million plus Alonso in a deal worth up to €70 million to sign Hakimi.

The Blues have missed out on Achraf Hakimi, who is set to sign for Paris Saint-Germain Photo by IPA/Sipa USA

However, Inter Milan are not the only team looking at the wing-back as Spanish giants Barcelona are considering making a move for Alonso.

Therefore, Chelsea hold all the power in this transfer and can demand as much as they like for the Spaniard.

What has Tuchel previously said about Alonso?

Speaking back in April, Tuchel said: "It’s not easy to fully ignore it but I tried to,

"Maybe he was simply lucky because I knew him since he played in Fiorentina and I was in contact with him a little so I followed his career a bit.

"Marcos is an intelligent and calm guy, full of self-confidence but he’s well aware of what he can do and what he cannot do. We decided in the first game to play a back three and to have the wing-back positions, which suits his profile perfectly. He was experienced and I had pictures in my mind of what he could give to the team in this position.

"He showed his quality and from then on every day is a pleasure to have him because he’s a top professional guy. I’m very happy that he took his chance. He never lost faith in himself and when we arrived he was physically ready to play at the highest level so it’s a credit to him and now he has to keep on going."

