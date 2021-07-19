Report: Chelsea Have Raised £50M in Player Sales This Summer

Chelsea have reached just under £50 million from player sales already this summer, according to reports.

The Blues have already offloaded as many as four players on permanent deals, with more set to leave.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, the sales of Fikayo Tomori, Marc Guehi, Victor Moses and Olivier Giroud add up to £48 million.

Tomori was the first to depart Photo by IPA/Sipa USA

Tomori was the first to leave, departing for AC Milan in a move believed to be around £25 million.

The young defender spent the second half of last campaign on loan at the San Siro, impressing before signing on a permenant transfer this window.

Next up, Moses turned a loan move into a permanent one too. The Nigerian international spent last season at Russian club Spartak Moscow, where he later completed a permanent move for £4 million.

Guehi followed Tomori out of the door Twitter: CPFC

Giroud then completed his transfer to AC Milan after a drawn out saga. The forward was set to leave on a free transfer, but with Chelsea triggering an extension to his expiring deal back in April, they could command a fee for the 34-year-old.

His switch to join Tomori at the San Siro brought in just under £1 million for the Blues as the recouped £900,000.

Most recently, Guehi completed a permanent transfer to Crystal Palace despite Chelsea's wishes to send him on loan.

Guehi did not wish to remain part of the loan army and Crystal Palace made a bid that was 'too good to refuse' as Chelsea gained £18 million for the defender's services.

Emerson Palmieri, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Davide Zappacosta are also set to leave on permanent transfers this summer.

The Blues are set to try and sign Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland this summer, so any fee that comes in will add to their bid to bring the Norwegian to London.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube