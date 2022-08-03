Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Reach £52.5m Agreement With Brighton For Marc Cucurella

Chelsea are reportedly closing in on another signing, with news beginning to break surrounding the transfer of defender Marc Cucurella from Brighton. 

The Blues seem to have swiftly wrapped up this transfer for the Spaniard. They are in need of a left-back with Marcos Alonso pushing to leave the club and now have reportedly closed the deal for his replacement. 

Marc Cucurella

Nizaar Kinsella has provided the latest surrounding the clubs agreeing a fee on Wednesday. A fee of £52.5 million has been agreed and the deal is set to be finalized pending a medical in the coming days.

The fee has no additional add-ons and a contract until 2028 has been agreed to by the Spaniard. This development comes after Manchester City walked away following weeks of talks that found no agreement. 

Marc Cucurella

Thomas Tuchel is a long-term admirer of the defender, having had the club scout him since his appointment in 2021. His versatility will appeal to the German, as he can play as a left-wing-back or a left-center-back in a back three.

Levi Colwill will be going the other way in this transfer. Brighton will be paying around a £25 million fee for the defender, though there is thought to be a £50 million buy-back clause in the agreement.

Levi Colwill

Chelsea were reluctant to sanction an exit for the young Englishman, so the inclusion of a buy-back clause will be seen as a plus for the West London club, though the fee is relatively high. 

Marc Cucurella
