Report: Chelsea 'reach agreement in principle' for Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng

Chelsea have reached an agreement with the agent of Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng over a summer move to the club, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel arrived in west London days before the end of the January transfer window after replacing Frank Lampard at the helm, and has made an excellent to his tenure at the club.

After drawing his first game in charge against Wolves, less than 24 hours after taking over, Chelsea have won three games in a row which has seen them climb into fifth position in the Premier League.

The defence has only let in one goal in those four games and it came from their own player Antonio Rudiger, who netted in his own net.

But according to Todofijaches via TeamTalk, Chelsea have made their first step to strengthening their defence this summer in Bayern's Boateng.

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a deal with the defender who is out of contract this summer and 'if nothing goes wrong', he will be the first signing of the Tuchel era.

(Photo by Handout/FC Bayern via Getty Images)

The report claims that Chelsea had been working on a deal for the 32-year-old during Lampard's time in charge and talks have progressed since then.

Boateng had been shortlisted by Chelsea as an option at the back as per reports in Germany with Dayot Upamecano, David Alaba and Niklas Sule also linked.

Chelsea are set to keep hold of Thiago Silva who is out of contract this summer, with talks expected to take place soon over an extension.

