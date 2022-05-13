Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Reach Agreement With Inter's Ivan Perisic

Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Inter Milan wing-back Ivan Perisic for a free transfer at the end of the season, according to reports in Italy.

The 33-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and is set to depart the title contenders.

As per Sport Mediaset, via Sempte Inter, Perisic has agreed on a contract with Chelsea.

imago1011966614h

The Italian club have so far only been willing to offer him a contract with a salary of €4.5 million for the next two years as he demands a larger wage packet of €6 million.

It is unclear as to whether Chelsea have met this but it appears that they have offered higher than Inter in order to persuade him into a move.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Italian journalist Sandro Sabatini reported: “There is a rumour in the last few hours: Perisic has a practically already formalised agreement with Chelsea.

“Consequently, the possibility for Inter to increase the contract offer, which is currently €4.5 million for two years, would vanish.

imago1011956684h

“Perisic has already reached an agreement with Chelsea: the medical examinations and the last formalities to ratify the agreement are missing, but if the Croatian does not go to Chelsea we could be seeing a sensational twist.”

Chelsea were previously linked with a move for the Croatian in January as injury to Ben Chilwell interrupted their season, however a move never materialised.

Perisic joined Inter from Wolfsburg in 2015 and spent the 19/20 season on loan at Bayern Munich, with it appearing that his next stop could be in London.

imago1011457072h
