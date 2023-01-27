Report: Chelsea Reach Agreement With Lyon To Sign Malo Gusto

Skip to main content
Chelsea have reportedly reached an agreement with Lyon for the signature of Malo Gusto.

Chelsea have reached an agreement for Malo Gusto with Lyon according to reports, but the player will be sent back on loan to the French club until the summer.

The Blue's have landed their man but the circumstances could be considered a bit strange considering they need a right-back now for the remainder of the season.

A loan option could be considered, but Gusto is now reportedly fully agreed. Chelsea will have one of the best young full-backs around.

According to Fabrice Hawkins, Chelsea have reached an agreement with Lyon for the signature of Malo Gusto.

Gusto has been Chelsea's number one target for some time, and the deal is now reportedly fully agreed.  

Chelsea had targeted a right-back to be brought in this month, so their is understandable surprise surrounding the fact Gusto now looks set to be sent back on loan until the summer.

Lyon were adamant they did not want to lose the player in January regardless of the price offered, and it seems Chelsea have came to a compromise to make sure they land the player.

Reece James is expected back in the team in the next week or so for Chelsea, but it remains to be seen whether they will target a full-back on loan for the rest of the season.

Gusto is very close to becoming a Chelsea player. The deal has not been officially announced yet but with a full agreement between the club's and the player, it won't be long until it is.

