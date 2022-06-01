Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Ready Their Fresh Interest in Barcelona Wing-Back Sergiño Dest

Chelsea have reignited their interest in Barcelona wing-back Sergiño Dest who was originally linked with the club in January, according to reports.

The 21-year-old US Men's international plays as a right wing-back for the most part but can double up on the left flank as well as playing as a forward wide option should need be.

Dest moved to Barcelona in 2020 and has since featured for the Catalan giants a total of 72 times in all competitions.

imago1009288923h

As per the Daily Mail, Sergiño Dest has reappeared in the Chelsea books as a potential signing ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Dutch-born wing-back has been on the Blues' books since his days at Ajax and Thomas Tuchel is said to be an admirer of the star.

With Barcelona having already put forth offers for Chelsea left and right-backs Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta, the club, whose financial position is not at its strongest, may look to offer Dest as a substitute to avoid transfer fees where possible.

A recent report from SPORT suggested that Barcelona were eager to organise a swap deal with Neto and Dest moving to Stamford Bridge, while Alonso and Azpilicueta return to their native Spain.

imago1011468253h

With Chelsea already losing the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer to Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively, they will be keen to reinforce their defensive options where possible.

The return of Ben Chilwell to the squad is also a major boost following his long absence this season as he looks to start in the left-back role next season.

