Report: Chelsea Ready to Allow Ross Barkley & Ruben Loftus-Cheek to Leave This Summer

Chelsea will listen to offers for Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley this summer, according to reports.

Both were linked with moves away last month but the pair will remain at Chelsea until the end of the season at the very least.

Thomas Tuchel confirmed earlier in the month that no talks of an exit had taken place for either midfielder in January.

“We haven’t discussed it yet (loan deal)," admitted the Blues head coach at the beginning of January. "It depends what Ross wants and what possibilities there are and what makes sense. Let’s see."

IMAGO / PA Images

For Loftus-Cheek, he was linked with a switch to Juventus however Chelsea wanted him to stay as they fight for the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup. But before that, the Carabao Cup final and Club World Cup later this month.

Chelsea made no new acquisitions in January however are braced for a busy summer in terms of incomings, outgoings and resolving futures.

Now Barkley and Loftus-Cheek could both depart in the summer should suitable offers arrive for the English duo.

As per the Daily Star, Chelsea will listen to offers for both Loftus-Cheek and Barkley as Tuchel 'looks to retool his squad'.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Chelsea are expected to have an array of midfield talent at their disposal this summer as Billy Gilmour and Conor Gallagher both return from their respective loan spells at Norwich City and Crystal Palace.

Tuchel is believed to be 'looking forward' to working with Gallagher once his loan deal at Selhurst Park expires at the end of the season.

