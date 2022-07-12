Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Ready To Bid For Napoli Defender Kalidou Koulibaly

Chelsea are starting to build up their defence and are prepared to take the next step for centre half Kalidou Koulibaly, after losing out to Bayern Munich for Matthijs de Ligt.

There had been interest from several of Europe's elite sides including Manchester City and Barcelona, but it seems the Blues will be the ones to secure the 30-year-old's signature. 

Kalidou Koulibaly

Koulibaly in Napoli's blue and white. 

The Senegalese gave an update on his potential move to Stamford Bridge early Tuesday morning, stating that 'it was on the right tracks', whilst Todd Boehly and co are confident they can bring him in. 

A new report from transfer expect Fabrizio Romano, has claimed that the player's agent Ramidani was in Italy today in order to progress negotiations, with Chelsea now ready to submit an opening bid.

The West London club are pushing the signing to go through quickly, and anticipate other clubs to try and come in to hijack the deal -after already being a victim to it twice so far this transfer window. 

Kalidou Koulibaly

The centre half thanking fans. 

With pre-season well on the way for Thomas Tuchel's squad, and zero defensive recruitments so far this summer, supporters will be equally hoping that Koulibaly has played in a Chelsea shirt before their trip to Goodison Park in August. 

