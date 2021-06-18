Report: Chelsea 'Ready to Close' Deal to Sign Achraf Hakimi

Soon to be up and running with incomings at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Inter Milan's Achraf Hakimi, according to reports in Italy.

The 22-year-old is the subject of interest from Thomas Tuchel's side as well as Paris Saint-Germain. Both clubs have had €60 million bids rejected and the battle is on to land the Moroccan.

Hakimi is set to be sold this summer with Inter to raise funds by June 30 to relieve their financial burden. His agent also recently confirmed he is likely to leave the San Siro.

Photo by Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse/Sipa US

And as per reports in Italy from Calciomercato, Chelsea are leading the race and contacts have been ongoing for several days with the Blues keen to get a deal over the line.

Inter are believed to be ready to possibly accept an offer of €65 million cash plus Marcos Alonso, a player the Italian side are interested in.

Major developments could take place over the coming days but the report suggests Chelsea are on the front foot and on the verge of potentially sealing a deal for Hakimi.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube