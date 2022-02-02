Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Ready to Make Summer Offer for Juventus' Matthijs De Ligt

Chelsea are preparing to make an offer to sign Juventus' Matthijs De Ligt this summer, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has a contract with the Italian giants which runs until 2024 after his 2019 arrival from Ajax. 

His current deal has a release clause worth €125 million, and De Ligt is attracting interest from the Premier League. 

imago1009180534h

Chelsea have been linked with the Dutch international many times now, and reports in Italy continue to mention Chelsea's name. 

Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness, claim Chelsea are going to go after De Ligt this summer and with the Blues 'above' other interested clubs in their keenness. 

Read More

Thomas Tuchel could lose three defenders - Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen - with the trio all of of contract this summer. 

Jules Kounde of Sevilla is a 'key target' for the Champions League holders, while Eder Militao has been linked in reports from Spain. Leicester City's Wesley Fofana is also reportedly being tracked. 

imago1009039317h
imago1009393901h

As per the reports in Italy, Chelsea are ‘ready to present an offer without paying too much attention to expenses' for De Ligt this summer. 

With his release clause at €125 million, a sizeable figure that could put the Blues off, Juventus could be prepared to lower their demands. 

De Ligt hasn't expressed any desire to leave the Allianz and will wait until the end of the current season to make any decisions over his future in Turin. 

imago1009159513h
