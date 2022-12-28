Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Ready To Move For Josip Juranovic

Chelsea are reportedly ready to move for Celtic defender Josip Juranovic after the injury to Reece James.

Chelsea are reportedly ready to reignite their interest in Celtic defender Josip Juranovic. This comes after Reece James went off injured in his first game back yesterday against Bournemouth.

James had been out since the away trip to AC Milan in the Champions League on the 11th of October, but seems to have injured the same knee. It is a worry for Chelsea, and they will likely find out the extent of the injury later today.

The club now need to sign a right-back, and Juranovic has been a target for some time.

According to the Mail Sport, Chelsea are ready to accelerate their interest for Celtic defender Josip Juranovic.

Juranovic had a brilliant World Cup with Croatia as they reached the semi-final, and his performances in the tournament may have made up the mind of the scouts internally at Chelsea.

The Celtic defender is likely to be available for £8million, which is a low risk for Chelsea. Reece James needs replacing if his injury is to be as bad as feared, and £8million is a small price to pay.

Juranovic would be open to the move to a Premier League club, and Celtic are unlikely to be in a position to turn down an approach from Chelsea.

Chelsea fear the worst when it comes to the injury of Reece James, and if a right-back wasn't a priority before it has certainly become one now.

