Report: Chelsea Ready to Trigger Barcelona Midfielder Gavi's Release Clause

Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich, is willing to pay Barcelona midfielder, Gavi's, €50 million release clause, according to reports.

The 17-year-old Spaniard has burst onto the scene in his first season in La Liga, having only been promoted from Barcelona B to the first team in summer 2021.

Gavi made his international first team debut for Spain in his nation's UEFA Nations League semi-final win over Italy on 6 October and became the youngest player to ever represent Spain at senior level.

As per SPORT, Roman Abramovich is prepared to pay the €50 million release clause in the Barcelona youngster's salary.

In a mere 14 games for club and four for his country, the 17-year-old has impressed the world, showing that his potential is limitless.

As a result, Barcelona will be keen to keep their hands on him, despite their urgent need for financial resources.

Gavi's current contract runs until the summer of 2023, and the Catalans are determined to hold onto the prized assets.

MARCA has reported that Barcelona are aware that Gavi's clause is particularly low and they are working on a contract extension.

SPORT.es believe that, if all goes well, the Andalusian will commit to a contract that sees him stay in Catalonia until June 2026, and will see him with an outrageously high release clause like that of Ansu Fati and Pedri.

