Report: Chelsea Ready to Pay 'Hard Cash' for Jules Kounde if Kurt Zouma Rejects Swap

Chelsea are ready to pay 'hard cash' to secure the services of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, according to reports in Spain.

The Blues are determined to secure their man and were reportedly ready to offer a player-plus-cash deal.

As per El Des Marque, Chelsea are still trying to convince Kurt Zouma to be part of the deal but if this is unsuccessful, the Blues will offer 'hard cash' to bring Kounde to London.

Photo by Antonio Pozo / PRESSINPHOTO

It has been reported that Zouma would prefer a move to fellow London club West Ham over a transfer to Sevilla, making a deal more difficult in Chelsea's pursuit for Kounde.

However, the Blues are still determined to sign the Sevilla defender despite Zouma's West Ham preference.

The French international, who has a release clause worth €80 million in his contract, is on the radar of some of Europe's top clubs after a stellar 2020/21 campaign for Julen Lopetegui's side.

Photo by David Niviere/Abaca/Sipa USA

Kounde is said to be excited over a potential transfer to Stamford Bridge this summer, having already agreed personal terms with the west Londoners.

Thomas Tuchel will not rush into making any signings as he looks to offload the deadwood in his squad this summer but Kounde is expected to become the club's second signing sooner rather than later, whether hard cash is offered or a player is included in the deal.

What has Tuchel said about summer signings?

Talking to Chelsea TV, Tuchel said: "There were some phone calls with Petr (Cech) and Marina (Granovskaia) and also with my assistant in a relaxed way. There’s no need for stress or to rush things."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube