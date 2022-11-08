Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Ready To Rival Arsenal For Porto Winger Pepe

IMAGO / Sportpix

Report: Chelsea Ready To Rival Arsenal For Porto Winger Pepe

Chelsea are ready to rival Arsenal for the signing of Porto winger Pepe.

Chelsea are of course looking to sign some new players in the upcoming January transfer window and beyond as they look to try and return themselves to the Premier League summit, and Porto's Pepe is a target.

Pepe is a Brazilian winger who plays for Porto in the Portuguese League, and the league has served up some truly brilliant players in recent years when Premier League clubs went shopping in Portugal.

Porto could provide the next one, as Chelsea and Arsenal have interest in Pepe.

Pepe

Chelsea have interest in Porto winger Pepe.

According to A Bola, Chelsea have interest in Porto winger Pepe, but will face competition from Arsenal who are also interested in the player.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Arsenal had bad luck with the form of Nicolas Pepe when he signed, but are keen to try their luck with another Pepe.

Chelsea have interest as they look to sign a new forward as soon as possible to help their top four push, and Pepe is one of many names being targeted by the club.

Pepe

Arsenal will provide competition with Chelsea for Pepe.

Porto maintain the player is not for sale, but he does have a buyout clause of £59million, which any interested club will have to pay in order to see him leave Porto.

Arsenal have already had a bid rejected for Pepe in the summer, and if Chelsea do plan on trying to sign the Brazilian, they will have to keep their eyes on their London rivals.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Declan Rice
Transfer News

Report: Declan Rice Could Be Jude Bellingham Alternative For Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Jude Bellingham
Transfer News

Report: Liverpool Confident Of Signing Chelsea Target Jude Bellingham

By Dylan McBennett
Armando Broja
Transfer News

Report: Armando Broja Expected To Stay At Chelsea In January

By Dylan McBennett
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Christopher Nkunku Could Wait For Real Madrid Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Graham Potter
News

Report: Chelsea Planning World Cup Abu Dhabi Camp

By Stephen Smith
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid Interested In Christopher Nkunku

By Stephen Smith
Mason Mount heads the ball against Arsenal.
Match Coverage

'Really Frustrating' - Trevoh Chalobah On Arsenal Loss

By Stephen Smith
Reece James for England
Transfer News

BREAKING: Reece James Could Be Fit For The World Cup

By Dylan McBennett