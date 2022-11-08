Report: Chelsea Ready To Rival Arsenal For Porto Winger Pepe

Chelsea are of course looking to sign some new players in the upcoming January transfer window and beyond as they look to try and return themselves to the Premier League summit, and Porto's Pepe is a target.

Pepe is a Brazilian winger who plays for Porto in the Portuguese League, and the league has served up some truly brilliant players in recent years when Premier League clubs went shopping in Portugal.

Porto could provide the next one, as Chelsea and Arsenal have interest in Pepe.

Chelsea have interest in Porto winger Pepe. IMAGO / Sportpix

According to A Bola, Chelsea have interest in Porto winger Pepe, but will face competition from Arsenal who are also interested in the player.

Arsenal had bad luck with the form of Nicolas Pepe when he signed, but are keen to try their luck with another Pepe.

Chelsea have interest as they look to sign a new forward as soon as possible to help their top four push, and Pepe is one of many names being targeted by the club.

Arsenal will provide competition with Chelsea for Pepe. IMAGO / @guelbergoes

Porto maintain the player is not for sale, but he does have a buyout clause of £59million, which any interested club will have to pay in order to see him leave Porto.

Arsenal have already had a bid rejected for Pepe in the summer, and if Chelsea do plan on trying to sign the Brazilian, they will have to keep their eyes on their London rivals.

