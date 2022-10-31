Report: Chelsea Ready To Rival Manchester United For Jeremie Frimpong

Jeremie Frimpong has developed into one of the Bundesliga's best right-backs since he signed for the club from Celtic in January of 2021, and he has attracted the interest of some top English clubs in the meantime.

Manchester United have taken a massive liking to the profile of Jeremie Frimpong, and according to Fabrizio Romano, are continuing to send scouts over to watch the Dutch defender play.

Chelsea are now reportedly ready to rival the Red Devil's for the signing of the right-back, and have an interest in the player.

Chelsea may chase Jeremie Frimpong in January. IMAGO / Pressinphoto

According to Turkish Journalist Ekrem Konur, Chelsea have an interest in signing Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong. Chelsea are keen to sign another right-back to push Reece James, and have Frimpong on the list of targets.

Manchester United will be there for Frimpong, and are continuing their pursuit of him through there scouting missions to Germany.

Erik Ten Hag last night mentioned that United needed another right-back, which may hint towards a January move for Frimpong.

Chelsea are hunting for a right-back to rival James, and Frimpong is on a list along with another Bundesliga player Benjamin Pavard. The club are keen on a new player for the position, and may move for one in January.

It would be an interesting race for the defender, and it may come down to where he wants to move to more in the end.

