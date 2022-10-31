Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Ready To Rival Manchester United For Jeremie Frimpong

IMAGO / Kessler-Sportfotografie

Report: Chelsea Ready To Rival Manchester United For Jeremie Frimpong

Chelsea are ready to rival Manchester United for Jeremie Frimpong.

Jeremie Frimpong has developed into one of the Bundesliga's best right-backs since he signed for the club from Celtic in January of 2021, and he has attracted the interest of some top English clubs in the meantime.

Manchester United have taken a massive liking to the profile of Jeremie Frimpong, and according to Fabrizio Romano, are continuing to send scouts over to watch the Dutch defender play.

Chelsea are now reportedly ready to rival the Red Devil's for the signing of the right-back, and have an interest in the player.

Jeremie Frimpong

Chelsea may chase Jeremie Frimpong in January.

According to Turkish Journalist Ekrem Konur, Chelsea have an interest in signing Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong. Chelsea are keen to sign another right-back to push Reece James, and have Frimpong on the list of targets.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Manchester United will be there for Frimpong, and are continuing their pursuit of him through there scouting missions to Germany. 

Erik Ten Hag last night mentioned that United needed another right-back, which may hint towards a January move for Frimpong.

Chelsea are hunting for a right-back to rival James, and Frimpong is on a list along with another Bundesliga player Benjamin Pavard. The club are keen on a new player for the position, and may move for one in January.

It would be an interesting race for the defender, and it may come down to where he wants to move to more in the end.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Benjamin Pavard
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Benjamin Pavard Is Unhappy At Bayern Munich

By Dylan McBennett
Romelu Lukaku
Transfer News

Report: Romelu Lukaku Suffers Another Injury On Loan At Inter Milan

By Dylan McBennett
Graham Potter v Brighton
News

'We Have To Suffer To Be Better' - Graham Potter On Learning From The Weekend's Defeat

By Luka Foley
Wesley Fofana
News

Reece James And Wesley Fofana To Continue Recovery From Injury Abroad

By Luka Foley
Christopher Vivell
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Hope To Finalise Christopher Vivell And Paul Winstanley Deals This Week

By Dylan McBennett
Edson Alvarez
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Really Like Ajax Midfielder Edson Alvarez

By Dylan McBennett
N'Golo Kante & Jorginho
Transfer News

Report: N'Golo Kante And Jorginho Will Assess Chelsea Future In January

By Dylan McBennett
Frenkie de Jong
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Try Again For Frenkie De Jong In January

By Dylan McBennett