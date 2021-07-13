Report: Chelsea Ready to Sell Ziyech, Abraham & Hudson-Odoi to Sign Erling Haaland

Chelsea are ready to several players this summer to fund their blockbuster move to sign Erling Haaland, according to reports.

Following their Champions League triumph back in May, Thomas Tuchel is looking to add to his European-winning squad for the 2021/22 season to mount a Premier League title challenge.

One of the areas Tuchel is looking to strengthen is the centre-forward role. Erling Haaland is the number one target and Chelsea are ready to do all they can to bring him to Stamford Bridge in the current window.

Chelsea began their return to pre-season training at Cobham. Chelsea F.C.

But Roman Abramovich, Chelsea's owner, will only give the green light if players are sold to offset some finances to fund the move for the 20-year-old, according to BILD in Germany.

Abramovich is ready to fund to the move but the wage bill needs to be trimmed if the Blues are to make their statement signing.

As per the report, Hakim Ziyech, Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi could all be sold to make room for Haaland's arrival.

Haaland's future remains unclear this summer ahead of his £68 million release clause becoming active next summer. Dortmund want him to stay for another season and their stance is that he will stay for another season.

"We are planning firmly with Erling for the new season," said sporting director Michael Zorc.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

