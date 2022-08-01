Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea 'Ready' To Send Offer For Frenkie De Jong

With the saga surrounding his future continuing to rumble on, recent reports detail Chelsea's supposed plan to plan an offer for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong in the next few days. 

Though they are currently focused on bringing in defenders, Chelsea are also in the market for a midfielder this summer. Frenkie de Jong is widely seen as available and, with Barcelona open to offers, the Blues are reportedly preparing a bid next week.

Frenkie De Jong

These recent rumors are coming from Spain by way of Sport. They state that Chelsea have 'confirmed' their intent to bid for the Dutchman to Barcelona themselves. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Manchester United have already agreed a fee with the Spanish club, but that deal has been held up for a multitude of reasons. Among them is de Jong's strong desire to play in the Champions League, something that United cannot offer but Chelsea can. 

Frenkie De Jong

It remains to be seen if the player himself would fancy a move to Chelsea. Depending on the reports, some believe that he does not desire to leave Barcelona, something that would certainly be an issue should Chelsea forge ahead in their pursuit of him.

Agreeing a fee should not be difficult, given that United already have. This transfer, if Chelsea decide to pursue it, will likely come down to things out of their control: de Jong's own desire to stay in Spain and Barcelona's struggle to pay his deferred wages. 

