Report: Chelsea Ready To Spend €50million On Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Chelsea are reportedly ready to pay €50million for Inter Milan's right-back Denzel Dumfries.

Chelsea are interested in Denzel Dumfries, and have been for a while. The player was on the list during the summer, but Chelsea decided to pursue central defenders instead of right-backs as they viewed it as a more pressing area to strengthen.

Despite that, the need to strengthen is still there In terms of options, an injury to Reece James means Cesar Azpilicueta or Ruben Loftus-Cheek are the only two players who could fill in.

A right-back like Denzel Dumfries to provide cover and press Reece James for a starting spot is exactly what Chelsea need.

Denzel Dumfries

Chelsea are ready to spend big on Denzel Dumfries.

According to Corriere Dello Sport, Chelsea are ready to pay €50million to Inter Milan for Denzel Dumfries, but they will loan the player back to the Italian club until the end of the campaign.

Chelsea have wanted Dumfries since the summer, as they are aware of the issues at right-back should an injury happen to Reece James.

James can't play every game, and Graham Potter's options are limited in terms of cover when he can't.

Denzel Dumfries

Inter Milan are holding firm on Denzel Dumfries.

Dumfries would provide Chelsea with what they need, but Inter Milan unsurprisingly are not currently willing to sell. Things may change in January, depending on the World Cup campaign Dumfries has.

 €50million is a fair offer, and an offer Inter Milan may regret not taking if they do not choose to do so when the time comes. Dumfries is the man Chelsea want, but there are other options, and they will be explored if Inter don't play ball.

