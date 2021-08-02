Report: Chelsea Ready to Switch Focus to Romelu Lukaku Following Borussia Dortmund Stance on Erling Haaland

Chelsea have put Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku on top of their wishlist owing their frustrations in brokering a deal for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, according to reports.

The Belgium international has been heavily linked with a return to Stamford Bridge this summer, with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel looking to add a world-class centre-forward to his ranks to challenge on the domestic front next season.

It has been reported recently that the Blues have set aside funds worth €130 million in pursuit of a world-class striker ahead of the new campaign, with Haaland and Lukaku named as the west London side's top two targets.

However, with Dortmund maintaining that Haaland will not be sold this summer, Chelsea have turned their attention to try and plot a bid that would convince Inter to cash in on their talisman, according to The Telegraph.

It was reported recently that Dortmund will not wait till the end of August to sanction a sale for the young marksman, who has rubbished rumours linking him with a big-money move ahead of the new campaign.

It had also emerged that Chelsea were in secret transfer talks behind the scenes as they look to bring Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge, however they are yet to make an official bid for the striker.

Photo by Joaquin Corchero / Spain DPPI / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA

It is believed that Inter have set an asking price in the region of €120 million for the Belgium international, but it remains to be seen if Chelsea will strengthen their interest in the Belgian as they channel all their focus to try and seal a deal for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, who remains their primary striking target.

Lukaku dealt his former side a blow earlier on in the window by stating his intention to stay at Inter Milan for the 2021/22 campaign.

He said: "Yes, I am staying. I've already had contact with the man who normally becomes our new manager. Maybe I shouldn't say that yet. It was a very positive conversation. There's also the challenge of doing it again (winning the league). I feel good at Inter."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube