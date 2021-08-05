Report: Chelsea Readying Bid in Excess of £100M for Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea are expected to make an official offer for Romelu Lukaku in a deal worth in excess of £100 million, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is on the verge of sealing a return to Stamford Bridge following his exit back in 2014.

Lukaku has agreed to join the Blues and told Inter Milan of his desire to make the return to west London. Chelsea have had a bid of €100 million plus Marcos Alonso rejected already for the Belgian, but now are expected to go in with a new bid.

(Photo by Piero Cruciatti/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

The terms of the new bid have been revealed by James Robson of the Standard. It is expected Chelsea will bid between £100-110 million for Lukaku, an offer which is thought to be enough for Inter to accept.

Lukaku is set to accept personal terms with the Blues as Tuchel's side ready a five-year contract worth around £212,000-a-week.

Chelsea are 'eager' to get a deal done swiftly, reports backed up by Fabrizio Romano who states they want a deal done as soon as possible with an official bid 'coming soon'.

Tuchel was quizzed on Chelsea's interest and movements this summer but refused to talk about the Inter forward.

"I will not talk about players who don't play in my squad," said Tuchel. "Romelu Lukaku is a fantastic player but he's an Inter player and, with all due respect, I will not talk about him in this situation."

On new players joining, Tuchel added: "Everyone wants to come, hopefully! Well, not everyone unfortunately but you can imagine a lot of players want to come and join. But like I said, we will not comment on that."

