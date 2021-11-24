Report: Chelsea 'Really Appreciate' Aurelien Tchouameni Amid Transfer Links

Chelsea are said to be interested in AS Monaco's promising midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, according to reports.

The Blues have been keeping tabs on the 21-year-old for some time as they look to strengthen their midfield options.

However, a move for the Frenchman may be met with stiff competition as he is considered to be one of the brightest up and coming players in football.

Speaking to Talk Chelsea, Fabrizio Romano claimed that Tchouameni is a player that Chelsea 'really appreciate, and the club have 'always been in touch' with his agent.

La Liga giants Real Madrid are also reported to be interested in acquiring his services.

Tchouameni joined Monaco from Bordeaux at the start of 2020 and has made 66 appearances since then, scoring five and assisting four. He has also featured for the French national team seven times.

He is primarily a defensive midfielder but can also operate slightly further forward in the centre of the pitch if needed.

Chelsea are lucky to have masses of quality within their midfield options already. N'Golo Kante and Jorginho are both included on the 30 man shortlist for this year's Ballon d'Or award, with the former winning the UEFA Midfielder of the Year and the latter being named the UEFA Men's Player of the Year.

The Blues also have Mateo Kovacic, who is currently sidelined due to a hamstring injury. Ruben Loftus-Cheek has made a mightily impressive return to first team football at the club this season, and Saul Niguez has so far had a limited run of games on loan from Atletico Madrid.

