Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Chelsea 'Really Appreciate' Aurelien Tchouameni Amid Transfer Links

Author:

Chelsea are said to be interested in AS Monaco's promising midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, according to reports. 

The Blues have been keeping tabs on the 21-year-old for some time as they look to strengthen their midfield options. 

However, a move for the Frenchman may be met with stiff competition as he is considered to be one of the brightest up and coming players in football. 

imago1006985148h

Speaking to Talk Chelsea, Fabrizio Romano claimed that Tchouameni is a player that Chelsea 'really appreciate, and the club have 'always been in touch' with his agent.

La Liga giants Real Madrid are also reported to be interested in acquiring his services.

Tchouameni joined Monaco from Bordeaux at the start of 2020 and has made 66 appearances since then, scoring five and assisting four. He has also featured for the French national team seven times.

Read More

He is primarily a defensive midfielder but can also operate slightly further forward in the centre of the pitch if needed.

imago1008017351h

Chelsea are lucky to have masses of quality within their midfield options already. N'Golo Kante and Jorginho are both included on the 30 man shortlist for this year's Ballon d'Or award, with the former winning the UEFA Midfielder of the Year and the latter being named the UEFA Men's Player of the Year.

The Blues also have Mateo Kovacic, who is currently sidelined due to a hamstring injury. Ruben Loftus-Cheek has made a mightily impressive return to first team football at the club this season, and Saul Niguez has so far had a limited run of games on loan from Atletico Madrid.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008109529h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Really Appreciate' Aurelien Tchouameni Amid Transfer Links

34 seconds ago
imago1007861267h (1)
News

AFP Sport Issues Apology After Photo Misuse of Chelsea Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy

20 minutes ago
imago1008213180h
News

John Terry Lauds Chelsea & Thiago Silva for Dominant Win Over Juventus

35 minutes ago
imago1008119246h
News

'Long Couple of Months' - Christian Pulisic Makes Chelsea Injury Admission

1 hour ago
imago1008211747h
News

'His Game Was Perfect' - Joe Cole Praises Reece James After Juventus Win

1 hour ago
imago1007480594h
News

Report: Mason Mount Prioritising Chelsea Success Amid Contract Renewal Talks

2 hours ago
imago1008211878h
News

'Amazing Achievement' - Tuchel Praises Chelsea After Securing Champions League Last-16 Spot

2 hours ago
imago1008213197h
News

Report: Chelsea Sweating on Ben Chilwell Scans Amid Fears of ACL Injury

2 hours ago