Report: Chelsea Really Like Ajax Midfielder Edson Alvarez

IMAGO / sportphoto24

Chelsea have massive interest in Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez.

Chelsea are very keen on signing a new midfielder in January to help bolster the team for the top four chase, and also to replace the possible outgoings that are almost sure to happen in the summer.

The club want to sign two midfielders, and made it evidently clear that the Mexican midfielder was a player they had massive interest in signing in the summer. A £50million bid was rejected for Alvarez by Ajax, but Chelsea are keen to try again.

Ajax may be more open to selling the midfielder in January, especially after he made his feelings to leave the club clear in a recent interview.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea really like Edson Alvarez, and there is a chance they try to sign the player in January, but it is of course not a guarantee.

Alvarez wants the Chelsea move, and made that much clear in a recent interview with ESPN Netherlands. The midfielder hopes the two clubs negotiate again, after Ajax would not allow him to leave in the summer.

Chelsea will push for midfielders in January, and Alvarez is high on the list of players the club have formed internally. Midfield is a priority position, and Chelsea want at least two top class midfielders.

Alvarez has made his feelings clear, and now it's up to Chelsea to make the most of it.

