Report: Chelsea Receive Blow After Tabling €130M Bid for Inter Milan Star Romelu Lukaku

Unfinished business, no?
Inter Milan have refused to entertain Chelsea's €130 million bid for Romelu Lukaku this summer, according to reports.

Though it has been clear that Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland is the Blues' top striking target ahead of the new campaign, the west Londoners have maintained their interest in the 28-year-old, who bagged 24 goals and 10 assists in 36 league appearances for the Nerazzurri last term.

The Belgium international has been linked with a return to Stamford Bridge in recent months, with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel looking to add a world-class centre-forward to his ranks to challenge on the domestic front next season.

Rom2

As reported by Sportitalia, Inter have ruled out selling Lukaku this summer despite Chelsea preparing a bid worth €130 million for the former Everton man.

Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta recently said, in an interview with Sportmediaset: "Romelu Lukaku is untouchable for us this summer, absolutely. He’s a key player for Inter."

The Inter board have stated previously that their star striker will not be sold this summer, but that hasn't stopped the ex-Manchester United talisman being linked with several elite sides across Europe.

It has been reported recently that the Blues are desperate to sign a striker this summer, and have set aside a budget of around €130 million in their pursuit of a top centre-forward.

Rom3

It is worth noting that Lukaku confirmed on social media recently that he is happy at Inter, whom he led to Serie A glory last term, and given that he is in the prime of his career, it would take a massive offer to prise the Anderlecht academy graduate away from the Italian champions.

It has further been stated that Chelsea are still in secret transfer talks behind the scenes as they look to bring Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge.

It is believed that Inter have set an asking price in the region of €120 million for the Belgium international, but it remains to be seen if Chelsea will strengthen their interest in the Belgian as they channel all their focus to try and seal a deal for Haaland, who remains their primary striking target.

