Report: Chelsea Receive Blow in Pursuit of PSG Forward Kylian Mbappé

Chelsea will miss out on signing PSG star Kylian Mbappé, who has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid, according to reports.

The Blues are looking to bolster their squad after securing the arrivals of Marcus Bettinelli and Romelu Lukaku this summer as Thomas Tuchel's men look to kick on from their Champions League success last term.

Mbappé has been linked with a move away from the Parisiens this summer as he enters the final year of his contract, with reports confirming that the 21-year-old has refused to renew his deal at Le Parc des Princes to complete a dream move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

(Photo by Laurent Zabulon/Abaca/Sipa USA)

According to Le Parisien, the trio of Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool are all set to miss out on a sensational swoop for the star forward, who only wants to move to Real Madrid when he bids farewell to PSG.

Amid heavy speculation linking the former AS Monaco man to a move to Madrid, it has been reported that PSG won't stand in the way of a potential deal if the La Liga side present a suitable offer to convince the Ligue 1 giants to cash in on the young striker.

With less than a week left before the transfer window shuts, it remains to be seen if Madrid can persuade PSG into agreeing a deal for Mbappé - after the French side rejected an initial offer from the Spanish outfit.

(Photo by Jean Catuffe / DPPI/Sipa USA)

What Thomas Tuchel said on his squad amid potential new additions:

"I am absolutely happy with our squad and the alternatives we have. It's not too big a squad, we were missing Christian Pulisic (against Arsenal) and that meant everybody else was in the squad.

"That means we maybe don't have the biggest squad but that we have a very competitive squad in all positions. This, on one hand, is necessary because we play a lot of competitions and we play the World Club Cup in December. We also played very long last season and there was the Euros and Copa America."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube