Report: Chelsea Receive Major Blow in Pursuit of Inter Milan Star Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea have been handed a setback in their bid to sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan this summer, according to reports.

Though it has been clear as day that Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland is the Blues' top striking target ahead of the new campaign, the west Londoners have maintained their interest in the 28-year-old, who bagged 24 goals and 10 assists in 36 league appearances for the Nerazzurri last term.

The Belgium international has been linked with a return to Stamford Bridge in recent months, with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel looking to add a world-class centre-forward to his ranks to challenge on the domestic front next season.

(Photo by DIRK WAEM/Belga/Sipa USA)

However, any hopes for Chelsea to prise Lukaku away from Inter as an alternative to Haaland took a massive hit on Sunday, as Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta said, in an interview with Sportmediaset: "Romelu Lukaku is untouchable for us this summer, absolutely. He’s a key player for Inter," as quoted by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Inter board have stated previously that their star striker will not be sold this summer, but that hasn't stopped the ex-Everton star being linked with several elite sides across Europe.

It is worth noting that Lukaku confirmed on social media recently that he is happy at Inter, whom he led to Serie A glory last term, and given that he is in the prime of his career, it would take a massive offer to prise the Anderlecht academy graduate away from the Italian champions.

(Photo by BRUNO FAHY/Belga/Sipa USA)

It has been reported recently that Chelsea are still in secret transfer talks behind the scenes as they look to bring Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge.

It is believed that Inter have set an asking price in the region of €120 million for the Belgium international, but it remains to be seen if Chelsea will strengthen their interest in the former Manchester United talisman as they channel all their focus to try and seal a deal for Haaland, who remains their primary striking target.



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube