Report: Chelsea Refuse to Give Inter Milan Discount in Romelu Lukaku Transfer

Chelsea will refuse to give Inter Milan 'any discounts' in a potential deal for Romelu Lukaku this summer, according to reports in Italy.

The 29-year-old looks increasingly like returning to the San Siro after a disappointing season at Chelsea.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness, Chelsea will not hand any discounts to the Milan side if they are to sign Lukaku this summer.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Blues bought the forward for a club-record £97.5 million fee last summer after an impressive season in Italy.

However, he has failed to find his feet upon his return to Stamford Bridge and looks set to leave this summer.

The report in Italy states that any move will depend heavily on the striker’s ability to ‘impose his will’ on Chelsea as the club are 'completely against' giving Inter any discounts on the deal.

Other Italian reports have stated that Lukaku has informed Inter that he will take care of convincing Chelsea to release him on loan to Inter this summer.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The forward is prepared to take up to a 50 per cent pay cut to return to his former side, but Inter cannot afford to pay close to the transfer fee that Chelsea gave them last summer.

Therefore, a loan move has been heavily reported but to do so they must reduce their wage bill, with Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal possibly leaving.

Lukaku is 'yet to hear' what Chelsea's stance is on his future as he awaits a potential move this summer.

