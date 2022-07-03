Report: Chelsea Refuse To Give Up Raphinha Deal Despite Barcelona's Confidence

Chelsea have not abandoned hopes of signing Raphinha from Leeds United after Barcelona reportedly matched the London club's bid.

The La Liga side is said to be the winger's top choice but he has not ruled out a move that keeps him in the Premier League.

Raphinha walking on his knees from one penalty box to the other during Brentford v Leeds last season. IMAGO / Focus Images

Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports has reported that whilst the Blues are not willing to give up on the Brazilian, new owner Todd Boehly has set an internal deadline, as they're equally not prepared to let it go on for much longer.

The news last week was that Barcelona could match Chelsea's £60 million fee for the attacker however, this isn't the case as they are in fact offering slightly less, and also wanting to pay out in instalments.

This has stalled the talks between the clubs as Leeds look more towards their fellow Premier League side's offer, which is set to give them exactly what they are asking for.

Raphinha in action versus Chelsea. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Whether Barca can be pushed into giving the Whites what they want will decide if Tuchel gets his man or if he has to start searching elsewhere.

