Report: Chelsea Want Armando Broja Stay as Southampton Eye Permanent Deal

Chelsea want to keep Armando Broja at the club despite Southampton's interest in a permanent deal, according to reports.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan at Southampton for the season after signing a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge in the summer, extending his deal by a further five years.

Broja has hit the ground running at St. Mary's - he has scored seven goals in 19 appearances under Ralph Hasenhuttl in all competitions this season so far.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Hasenhuttl has already admitted he will speak to the club's new owners about trying to keep the Albanian at Southampton next season.

He admitted: "Yes, sure (I will speak to the owners about keeping him). He likes it here, he loves it here. It would be great if he was our player.

"He wants to be with us, I think. You can feel this at every moment. The fans love him also, this is good."

Tom Barclay confirms Southampton 'would love' a permanent deal, however there are several clubs now showing interest in Broja.

IMAGO / Sportimage

But a departure would be down to Chelsea who have just tied him down for the future, and the report continues to state that the Blues don't want to sell Broja and see the forward as 'part of their future'.

It appears Southampton will need to enjoy the rest of the time they have with Broja with it likely the forward will head back to the capital at the end of the season when his season-long loan deal concludes.

