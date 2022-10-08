Report: Chelsea Register Interest In Juventus Striker Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic has not had the start to his career at Juventus that he may have envisioned or wanted, but the Serbian is still one of the most highly rated young strikers on the face of the planet.

Juventus are a team in a bad moment, and the style of football they play does not exactly suit a player like Vlahovic and his skill set. The player's qualities could be better suited elsewhere.

Chelsea could be that club, and may look to make Arsenal rue the day they failed to land the striker.

Chelsea have interest in Dusan Vlahovic. IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

According to Sport Witness, Chelsea may offer Dusan Vlahovic a life-line from the dismal run of form his team Juventus are currently on. The team have won just two of their last eight games, and tasted defeat again today against AC Milan.

Chelsea are interested in Vlahovic, and would be interested in making him another marquee signing alongside the man they are close to signing in Christopher Nkunku.

The strike partnership would be a true dream for the Blue's. and judging by Todd Boehly's commitments to the Chelsea project, he may be willing to sanction the funds for the two transfers.

Arsenal missed out on Vlahovic before he signed for Juventus, and Chelsea may be about to make their cross city rivals rue the missed opportunity. Keep an eye on Dusan Vlahovic and Chelsea.

