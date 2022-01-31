Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Register Interest in Leeds United's Raphinha Ahead of Summer Transfer

Chelsea have registered an interest in signing Leeds United winger Raphinha in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The 25-year-old has been the standout performer for Leeds this season in the Premier League.

As per Gianluigi Longari via Mail Sport, Chelsea have registered an interest in signing Raphinha in the summer.

imago1009331280h

West Ham United have had a January transfer bid for the winger rejected and it is thought that Chelsea will face even more competition in the summer if they are to make a move for the talented winger.

He is under contract at Leeds until 2024 and could even extend his contract, handing Chelsea a blow.

It was reported last month that the Blues held a strong interest in the Brazilian but will face competition for the Leeds man.

Read More

Liverpool have been heavily linked with the winger, who they attempted to sign last summer according to reports.

imago1008580946h

The Brazilian has already proven his worth at Stamford Bridge, scoring the opening penalty in Chelsea's 3-2 win against Leeds United before celebrating infront of the Blues faithful.

Chelsea are currently stacked in attacking areas and could have to offload their stars in order to make space for the winger.

Raphinha would offer something that Chelsea do not currently have with a direct runner and player who is not scared to take on his opponents.

It remains to be seen as to whether the Blues will launch a bid in the summer but it would be an exciting addition to Thomas Tuchel's side.

