Report: Chelsea Register Interest In Nice Midfielder Khephren Thuram

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Chelsea have reportedly registered an interest in Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram.

Youth has been something that has taken priority at Chelsea since Todd Boehly's revolution began, and the club are continuing to monitor young players even with all the superstars they are after.

With a huge overhaul of the squad expected in the next 18 months and many players believed to be going out the door, the club will need to counteract losing players with buying better replacements.

One such player Chelsea could bring in is Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram.

Khephren Thuram

Chelsea are interested in Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are interested in 21-year old Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram. Newcastle also have an interest in the Frenchman.

Thuram is a defensive midfielder and has made 16 appearances for Nice so far his season. He has a market value of £22million, and would be a clever signing for Chelsea.

Andrey Santos is expected to be announced by Chelsea in the next day or so, and the belief is that he is the midfielder for the future for Chelsea.

Khephren Thuram

Khephren Thuram in action for France's youth team.

Considering the two players play in the same position, it is expected that Thuram is likely listed as a player Chelsea could look to if they miss out on Declan Rice in the summer.

Rice is Chelsea's number one target, but a player like Thuram to play alongside Enzo Fernandez would likely be the play by Chelsea if Rice chooses to go to Manchester United or Liverpool.

