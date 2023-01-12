Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Reignite Interest In Kyle Walker-Peters

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea are showing interest in Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters again as they continue their search for a new right-back.

Chelsea's search for a right-back is continuing despite Reece James being able to train on the grass again, and they are looking at another English defender now to try and bring into the club.

Kyle Walker-Peters has been on the list of right-backs at Chelsea since the summer and it may be the right time for the club to move for him now. Southampton are heading for relegation as things stand, and the player may want the move in January.

Chelsea have made signing a right-back a priority in January.

Kyle Walker-Peters

Chelsea have reignited their interest in Kyle Walker-Peters.

According to TalkSport, Chelsea have reignited their interest in Southampton full-back Kyle Walker-Peters. The Blue's want a right-back to provide depth and competition for Reece James, and Walker-Peters is an option. 

The Southampton player is not the only option currently on the radar at Chelsea. Pedro Porro is another target, and Chelsea could hijack Tottenham's move for the right-back.

Chelsea believe the gap in the team's performances without Reece James in the team is too big of a drop off not to sign a new right-back.

Kyle Walker-Peters

Manchester United are also interested in Kyle Walker-Peters.

In an ideal world Chelsea will leave the January transfer window with a new right-back and a new midfielder. That is the goal and it's one they are working to make happen.

Kyle Walker-Peters would be difficult and Southampton are unlikely to want to sell, but the right bid would likely see this deal happen.

