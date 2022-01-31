Report: Chelsea Reject Huddersfield Town Loan Bid for Harvey Vale

Chelsea have rejected a loan bid for youngster Harvey Vale, according to reports.

This comes as Tino Anjorin is set to move on loan to the Terriers instead.

As per the Athletic, Chelsea rejected the opportunity to send Vale on loan to the Championship as Thomas Tuchel wants the option of using the player during the remainder of the season.

IMAGO / Action Plus

It is clear that the Blues head coach is a fan of the youngster, who he heaped praise upon after his impressive performance against Brentford in the Carabao Cup semi-final back in December.

Vale started alongside fellow Academy stars Xavi Simons and Jude Soonsup-Bell.

When asked about their debuts, the head coach said: "They did well. They hadn't trained for a week because the academy was closed for Covid and then we invited them into training two days ago, so two sessions with us.

"They listened carefully and did their jobs, they did good."

IMAGO / PA Images

It looks like there could be more appearances to come for Vale this season, with Chelsea going out of their way to deny him a Championship move, which would have seen an increase in game time for the youngster.

Vale could be handed an opportunity as the Blues face Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round, with the Blues set to travel to Abu Dhabi to play in the Club World Cup on the same day.

With a loan move rejected, Vale will be expecting Tuchel to use him between now and the end of the season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube