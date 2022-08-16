Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea reject opening offer from West Ham for Emerson

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Chelsea are reported to have closed the door on West Ham's first offer for their left-back Emerson.

West Ham are said to have bid £13million for Chelsea's Emerson, but the Blues are holding out for a slightly improved offer for the player.

Jacob Steinberg broke the news this afternoon and the Guardian journalist claims that the Chelsea are holding out for £15million to part ways with their Italian defender

The Stamford Bridge side are willing to move the 28-year old onto pastures new, with their other left-backs in Ben Chilwell and new signing Marc Cucurella more a part of Thomas Tuchel's plans going forward.

Were the Hammers to meet the £15million price set by Chelsea, the Blues will have sold Emerson for £9.6million less than they signed him for in 2018.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Emerson in possession for Chelsea

Emerson in possession for Chelsea

Emerson would arrive at West Ham to compete with fellow full-backs Aaron Cresswell, Ben Johnson and Vladimir Coufal. He'd also become the Hammers' sixth signing of the summer following Gianluca Scamacca, Nayef Aguerd, Alphonse Areola, Maxwell Cornet and Flynn Downes through the door at the London Stadium.

Emerson joined Chelsea from Roma in January 2018 and has made 71 appearances during his time at SW6, winning the Champions League, Europa League and UEFA Super Cup as the club's No.33.

Read More Chelsea News

Chelsea Women - Magdalena Eriksson
News

Everything You Need To know About Chelsea Women USA Pre-Season Tour

By Melissa Edwards2 minutes ago
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Transfer News

Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi Allowed To Leave On Loan This Summer

By Connor Dossi-White1 hour ago
imago1011465823h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Referee Team To Take Charge Of Leeds United V Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards1 hour ago
Anthony Gordon
Features/Opinions

Opinion: Wilfried Zaha vs Anthony Gordon: Who Would Be a Better Signing For Chelsea?

By Luka Foley1 hour ago
Christian Pulisic
Transfer News

Report: Newcastle United Interested In Chelsea Quartet

By Owen Cummings1 hour ago
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Report: Wesley Fofana Pushing Leicester City As Chelsea Pursuit Continues

By Melissa Edwards2 hours ago
Gordon
Transfer News

Report: Everton Turn Down £45m Bid For Anthony Gordon From Chelsea

By Owen Cummings2 hours ago
Kante injury
News

Report: N'Golo Kante Could Be Out For A Month With Hamstring Injury

By Connor Dossi-White2 hours ago