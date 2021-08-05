Report: Chelsea Reject Several From Genk For Striker Ike Ugbo

The striker is set to leave this summer.

Chelsea have rejected three bids so far from Genk for striker Ike Ugbo as the Blues are holding out for £5 million this summer, according to reports.

The forward is finally set for a permanent move away from Stamford Bridge this summer.

As per Simon Johnson, Chelsea have rejected three bids and want £5 million for the forward.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Cercle Brugge, netting 16 goals in 32 appearances.

Turkish side Besiktas and Eredevise duo Feyenoord and PSV have also approached Chelsea to sign the forward but Genk are confident in completing the deal and the Blues are looking for a bid of £5 million to sell the striker.

Ugbo began his career with Chelsea at under-10 level and turned professional for the club back in 2015.

Since then, the striker has had five spells away from Chelsea. First came a loan spell at Barnsley in 2017/18, where he made 16 appearances and netted on one occassion.

Ugbo found success in the Dutch second divisiion at Roda JC in 2019/20, where he made 28 appearances and scored 13 times.

Last season was the 22-year-old's most successful and has attracted the interest of fellow Belgian side Genk whilst on loan at Cercle Brugge.

Ugbo bagged against Bournemouth in pre-season under Tuchel but has not appeared since.

With Romelu Lukaku set to move to Chelsea this summer, Ugbo finds himself even further down the pecking order at the London club so will look to move for regular first team football.

