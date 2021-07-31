Report: Chelsea Reject Sevilla Interest in Andreas Christensen During Jules Kounde Talks

The Blues have a plan for Christensen and it doesn't involve leaving.

Andreas Christensen is a player that Sevilla would like whilst they are in negotiations with Chelsea for Jules Kounde this summer, according to reports.

A deal is set to be completed to bring Kounde to Stamford Bridge this summer.

According to The Athletic, Sevilla are admirers of Christensen but Chelsea want to keep the Dane at the club this summer.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Christensen has returned to first team training following Denmark's Euro 2020 semi-final defeat and he will be looking to build on an impressive end to last season for both club and country.

The defender is out of contract in less than a year, with Chelsea wanting to keep hold of the Dane.

Christensen considered his future back in January when Lampard was in charge of the Blues. Ahead of the European Championships this summer, the 25-year-old admitted his future 'looked pretty bad' but it has settled and now he's set to prolong his stay at Stamford Bridge, with contract talks set to open between the two parties soon.

The arrival of Kounde is sure to add more competition for Christensen as the Blues look to secure the Frenchman 'no matter what'.

Photo by JustPicturesPlus/Just Pictures/Sipa USA

Christensen is keen to extend his stay in Chelsea, as he was quoted saying back in April.

What did Andreas Christensen say?

The Cobham Academy graduate said: "I’ve shown that I’m here for the long run. I’ve been here almost nine, 10 years now.

"There have not been any talks [on a contract extension] yet, but like I said, I’m in this for the long run and I always have been. I feel like this is my second home. Denmark will always be my home, but Chelsea will always be my place."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube