Report: Chelsea reject West Ham loan enquiry for Emerson Palmieri

Chelsea have rejected a loan bid from West Ham for left-back Emerson Palmieri.

The 26-year-old is currently second choice under Frank Lampard following the arrival of Ben Chilwell in the summer from Leicester City.

Emerson has been linked with a move away in January, and the Mirror report that West Ham have made a move for the Italian left-back.

However, that enquiry has been rejected by the Blues who don't want to lose Emerson this month.

As per the report, Lampard wants to keep Emerson at the club as cover with the heavy fixture load as they compete in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

West Ham are looking to bring in a left-back this month to provide cover for left-backs Aaron Cresswell and Arthur Masuaku.

But Chelsea aren't willing to let Emerson leave for their London rivals this month.

Earlier in January, Emerson's agent remained unsure if he would leave Chelsea this month.

"It’s difficult to say anything at the moment. there have been no official offers. I’ve not had any offers to find out [if Chelsea will sell Palmieri].

"There have only been enquiries. I will not speak about the clubs [involved]."

Roberto Mancini, the Italian national team manager believes it is best for the 26-year-old to return to Italy.

Napoli have also shown loan interest in Emerson, but he could now be set to stay with the Blues until at least the end of the season.

