NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Search

Report: Chelsea reject West Ham loan enquiry for Emerson Palmieri

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea have rejected a loan bid from West Ham for left-back Emerson Palmieri.

The 26-year-old is currently second choice under Frank Lampard following the arrival of Ben Chilwell in the summer from Leicester City. 

Emerson has been linked with a move away in January, and the Mirror report that West Ham have made a move for the Italian left-back. 

chelsea-v-west-ham-united-premier-league (20)

However, that enquiry has been rejected by the Blues who don't want to lose Emerson this month.

As per the report, Lampard wants to keep Emerson at the club as cover with the heavy fixture load as they compete in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup. 

West Ham are looking to bring in a left-back this month to provide cover for left-backs Aaron Cresswell and Arthur Masuaku. 

But Chelsea aren't willing to let Emerson leave for their London rivals this month.

Earlier in January, Emerson's agent remained unsure if he would leave Chelsea this month.

"It’s difficult to say anything at the moment. there have been no official offers. I’ve not had any offers to find out [if Chelsea will sell Palmieri].

chelsea-fc-v-stade-rennais-group-e-uefa-champions-league (1)

"There have only been enquiries. I will not speak about the clubs [involved]."

Roberto Mancini, the Italian national team manager believes it is best for the 26-year-old to return to Italy. 

Napoli have also shown loan interest in Emerson, but he could now be set to stay with the Blues until at least the end of the season. 

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Rodgers cover
News

Chelsea to consider Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers as potential replacement for Frank Lampard

Lamps cover vs City
News

Club owner Roman Abramovich 'desperate' for Frank Lampard to succeed as Chelsea manager

chelsea-fc-v-fc-krasnodar-group-e-uefa-champions-league (16)
News

Tino Anjorin 'delighted' to be living the 'Chelsea dream' after first-team breakthrough

49867979 (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea reject West Ham loan enquiry for Emerson Palmieri

Tuchel stud
News

Chelsea board hold 'very concrete' talks with Thomas Tuchel with uncertainty over Frank Lampard's future

chelsea-training-and-press-conference (1)
News

Guus Hiddink urges Chelsea to give Frank Lampard time

leicester-city-v-chelsea-premier-league (14)
News

Under pressure Frank Lampard delivers verdict on Chelsea's identity

leicester-city-v-chelsea-premier-league (13)
News

Frank Lampard: Mason Mount is crucial to the Chelsea side