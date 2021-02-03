Report: Chelsea 'rejected' Barcelona's loan move for Marcos Alonso on Deadline Day

Barcelona were unable to agree a loan deal with Chelsea on Deadline Day for defender Marcos Alonso, according to reports in Spain.

The 30-year-old had been linked with a move away from west London in January when the Blues were managed by Frank Lampard, with Alonso being restricted to extremely limited game time after the summer arrival of Ben Chilwell.

But Thomas Tuchel's appointment has seen Alonso come back into the fold, which saw him start for the first time on Sunday against Burnley for the first time since September and he bagged a goal too to ensure Tuchel got his first win under his belt as Head Coach.

And it has been revealed by Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness that Barcelona tried to make a move for Alonso on Deadline Day.

They looked to negotiate a loan deal for the Spaniard but were unable to come to an agreement with Chelsea.

Tuchel was pleased with his wing-back against Burnley after opting to use the three-back system which the 30-year-old suits.

"I know Marcos is used to playing this role, on the left side all alone and he has a good timing for arriving in the box.

"In the end we are very happy he could score the second goal to finish the game."

Tuchel has made it clear that everyone in the squad will be given the opportunity to showcase themselves to him.

