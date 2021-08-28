Report: Chelsea Rejected Cristiano Ronaldo Approach Before Manchester United Return

Chelsea were informally approached by Cristiano Ronaldo's representatives regarding a move for the forward before he returned to Manchester United, according to reports.

The forward has since signed to return to Old Trafford, where he left in 2009.

As per the Guardian, Ronaldo had received no firm encouragement about a potential move to Chelsea despite the approach.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has repeatedly said that he is happy with his current squad, having signed Romelu Lukaku on a club record transfer to solve the Blues' goalscoring struggles.

Tuchel's side had previously been linked with a move for Lionel Messi before his transfer to PSG but there were no rumours regarding Ronaldo as the Blues set their sights elsewhere.

The manager hinted at some potential incomings before the end of the window but Ronaldo was not one of these.

What Thomas Tuchel said on incomings before the window closes

"We are hoping, yeah. We still have some ideas that we are trying. Not all decisions are taken, regarding our squad too. There are some negotiations going on, we are aware of the situations. Hoping in the meaning that we need something to make the coach happy and be competitive, absolutely not. I am happy with the squad as it is.

"I have a lot of confidence that we are absolutely competitive on a high level but still all eyes are open and we are aware of all situations. You never know in football. In the moment we are focused on the game tomorrow. There are not many days left to take big decisions, it is all good so far."

