Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Reluctant To Let Hakim Ziyech Join Newcastle

IMAGO / News Images

Report: Chelsea Reluctant To Let Hakim Ziyech Join Newcastle

Chelsea are now reluctant to allow Hakim Ziyech to join Newcastle who are heavily interested in his signature.

Newcastle United have expressed serious interest in Hakim Ziyech in recent weeks. That may not have been a problem in the past, but it's become one due to the season they're having.

The Magpies sit 3rd in the table, and are now a fully fledged rival for Chelsea in the race for top four. Selling them players would strengthen them, and therefore weaken Chelsea's top four pursuit.

Ziyech is likely to leave Chelsea, but Newcastle could be off the cards.

Hakim Ziyech

Chelsea are reluctant to let Hakim Ziyech join Newcastle this month.

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea are reluctant to allow Hakim Ziyech to join Newcastle due to their position in the race for top four.

Eddie Howe's side have interest in two Chelsea player's, the other being Conor Gallagher, but selling to a top four rival is not something Chelsea are expected to do.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ziyech does have interest from elsewhere in the Premier League in the shape of Everton, but due to their relegation battle that may be a challenge the player does not want to take on.

Hakim Ziyech

Chelsea are open to allowing Hakim Ziyech to leave the club.

Chelsea are open to selling Ziyech this month but under the right circumstances and for the right price for them.

AC Milan and Ajax had previous interest in signing the player but interest from both clubs seems to have cooled in recent weeks.

The next few days are expected to be key for Ziyech and his future, but it does not look like Newcastle will be the club for him going forward.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Anthony Gordon
Transfer News

Report: Everton Drop Price For Chelsea Target Anthony Gordon

By Dylan McBennett
Malo Gusto
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Still Sign Malo Gusto In January

By Dylan McBennett
Amadou Onana
Transfer News

Report: Amadou Onana Rejects Chance To Join Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Thiago Silva
News

Report: Thiago Silva Close To Signing New Chelsea Contract

By Luka Foley
Malo Gusto
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Preparing New Bid For Malo Gusto

By Luka Foley
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Considering Letting Hakim Ziyech Leave

By Dylan McBennett
Conor Gallagher
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Would Prefer To Allow Conor Gallagher To Leave On Loan

By Dylan McBennett
Christian Pulisic
Transfer News

Report: Christian Pulisic Could Leave Chelsea In The Summer

By Dylan McBennett