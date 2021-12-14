Report: Chelsea 'Reluctant' to Make Improved Antonio Rudiger Contract Offer Amid Real Madrid Talks

Chelsea are in two minds over offering Antonio Rudiger an improved contract offer as the defender has held positive talks with Real Madrid over a free transfer, according to reports.

The 28-year-old can talk to clubs in January regarding a free transfer at the end of the season as he looks to increase his wage.

As per the Guardian, Chelsea are reluctant to make an improved offer to the defender, opening the door for his departure.

The report states that there has been no breakdown in Rudiger's relationship with Chelsea as both parties see the situation as 'amicable'.

However, the club's hierarchy are reluctant to return with an improved offer for the German man, perhaps allowing him to depart on a free transfer.

It is believed that Rudiger wants close to £200,000 a week, £60,000 more than Chelsea have currently offered.

He believes that he should be one of the club's top earners due to his importance to Thomas Tuchel's system, and Real Madrid could offer him an improved salary.

This comes after several reports revealed that Rudiger has held positive talks with Real Madrid as he edges closer to a move to Spain, where he will receive a huge increase in wages.

Blues head coach Thomas Tuchel has made his stance clear over Rudiger's future, wanting him to remain at the club.

“The situation is the situation," admitted Tuchel last month. "We want him to stay, this is very clear and he knows it. But sometimes in these situations, there is a certain delay and, obviously, there is a delay in these talks and his decision."

